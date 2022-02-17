LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police held its trooper recruit school graduation this afternoon, making it the graduation ceremony for the 140th Trooper Recruit school.

Around 50 recruits will join the state police ranks.

During the ceremony, the recruits were sworn in as Michigan State Police Troopers by Col. Joe Gasper, the Director of MSP.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the event’s keynote speaker.

The new troopers following their graduation reported for the first time to their assigned MSP posts across Michigan.