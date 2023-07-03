ROYAL OAK CHARTER TWP. (WOOD) — Michigan State Troopers are investigating after a weekend crash in Oakland County left an ambulance on its side.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday on 8 Mile Road. Troopers say an ambulance — with lights and sirens on — entered the intersection at Wyoming Avenue on a red light. A car heading northbound on Wyoming also continued through on the green light. The ambulance struck the passenger side of the car and flipped, coming to rest on the driver’s side.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries. There were four people inside the ambulance: two EMTs, an emergency medicine student and a trauma patient that already had a head injury. The two EMTs were not hurt. The student suffered minor injuries.

Troopers jumped into the ambulance to continue first aid for the patient while they waited for a new EMS crew, including stabilizing the neck and spine and using gauze to control bleeding.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Although rescue vehicles typically have the right of way when their lights and sirens are activated, a social media post from MSP indicates the ambulance driver is still required to make sure the intersection is safe before driving through the red light.

Michigan’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and make room for emergency vehicles. A civil infraction can come with a $400 fine and two points added to a driver’s license. Any incident that leads to injury or death of a first responder can come with jail time, including a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $7,500.