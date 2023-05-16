LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police will be cracking down on truckers at weigh stations this week.

Motor carrier officers from MSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will conduct inspections at weigh stations and rest areas throughout Michigan on May 16-18, as part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck.

They expect to check more than 65,000 large trucks and buses during the two-daytime frame, as the CVSA International Roadcheck takes place throughout the rest of North America.

Officers will be checking multiple safety components of the vehicles, according to a release from MSP.

The officers will be asking drivers to provide their operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation.

Inspectors will also be checking the drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.