LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) today launched an investigation into Consumers Energy Co., the largest energy provider in the state, the regulatory agency said in a statement.

MPSC has received continuous complaints from customers about malfunctioning natural gas meters, possible overbilling due to estimated meter reading, and delays in new service installations for electric and gas.

The complaints have coincided largely with Consumers Energy’s work to transition its advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) electric meters from using the now-obsolete 3G cell phone technology to 4G-based meters.

In 2019, MPSC granted Consumers a waiver from technical standards and approval of alternative testing procedures for the meters that Consumers was removing from service and upgrading to 4G technology.

MPSC staff found in investigating complaints that Consumers had been estimating electric bills for many customers who had 3G meters even before cell phone companies discontinued 3G service in January 2023, because the meters had been showing blank screens.

The agency also learned that Consumers had been aware of the meter malfunctions, and had blamed them on battery contamination, as early as 2020.

In addition, MPSC had received many complaints about Consumers’ inability to meet requirements to complete 90% of its new service installations within 15 business days.

The direct order from MPSC today directs Consumers to provide by

Aug. 4 the following:

An explanation of Consumers’ performance history on meter reading from 2020 to present

An explanation of Consumers’ communications with customers about estimated reads

An explanation of what Consumers is doing with write-offs owing to extended estimating billing

An explanation of why, in a previous case, Consumers did not disclose the number of malfunctioning meters or inform MPSC that customers would be receiving estimated readings until new meters were installed

Data on how many 3G and 4G meters have been affected by contaminated batteries in each year 2020-2023, and how many 3G and 4G meters have been affected by other issues

An explanation of Consumers’ process for completing the steps required to provide new electric and natural gas service, and the average number of days it has taken to complete installations in 2019-2023

MPSC staff will analyze the data that Consumers provides and make recommendations to address the issues by Sept. 29.