MSU 2021 Football Schedule announced, will play Michigan at home

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Big Ten Conference announced the 2021 football schedule on Friday afternoon.

For the Spartans in East Lansing, the three-game nonconference schedule had been previously announced: Sept. 11 vs. Youngstown State in East Lansing, Sept. 18 at Miami, and Oct. 2 vs. Western Kentucky for Homecoming.

Michigan State’s 2021 season opener remains Sept. 4 at Northwestern. In addition, MSU will still host four Big Ten games, against Nebraska (Sept. 25), Michigan (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13) and Penn State (Nov. 27). The Spartans will have five road Big Ten contests: Northwestern (Sept. 4), Rutgers (Oct. 9), Indiana (Oct. 16), Purdue (Nov. 6) and Ohio State (Nov. 20).

Season ticket information for the 2021 season will be released at a later date. For fans who aren’t currently season ticket holders but are interested in potentially purchasing season tickets, please visit: 2021 Football Ticket Request Form – Michigan State University Athletics (msuspartans.com)