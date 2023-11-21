LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is facing more scrutiny after a complaint filed by faculty members has sparked concerns about the university’s accreditation.

Alleged misconduct by MSU Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar – brought by Trustee Brianna Scott – are the foundation of concerns causing a national accrediting organization to review the University.

Scott accused Vassar of violating conduct and ethics rules. Vassar shot back in her own letter, calling the claims “fabrications” and “untruths.”

In October, the Faculty Senate voted in support of a call to remove Chairperson Vassar from her leadership post.

In the adopted resolution, the Faculty Senate mentioned filing a complaint with the Higher Learning Commission and calling for professional development for the Board of Trustees.

The complaint filed with the Commission focused on the allegations Vassar violated conduct and ethics rules.

Specifically, the Senate alleges Vassar violated the standards set by the Higher Learning Commission. Those standards place the onus of board members to refuse influence from donors, elected officials or individuals outside the university.

Dr. Jack Lipton, chair of the Faculty Senate, shared the Commission’s response during a meeting Tuesday.

“Upon initial review of your letter the HLC has determined that the matter regarding Michigan state university raises potential concerns regarding the institution’s compliance with the criteria for accreditation,” Lipton quoted from the letter. “Due to these potential concerns HLC will conduct a further review of the institution based off of your complaint.”

An MSU spokesperson said in a statement to 6 News that the University will review and respond accordingly to the notice from the Higher Learning Commission.

“Maintaining the university’s accreditation is critical to the overarching success of the institution,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Why is accreditation such a big deal? Loss of accreditation could result in a loss of some federal funding, including federal student aid programs.