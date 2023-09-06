EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is adding walk-through metal detectors to Spartan Stadium and some other venues on campus.

The metal detectors will be in place for the upcoming MSU football game Saturday versus Richmond.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Spartan Stadium earlier if they want to expedite their entry.

Upon entering the stadium, guests will not have to remove items from their pockets unless the metal detector alarm reacts. If that happens, guests will be screened individually using a security wand.

Walk-through metal detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center, and new ones will also be added to the Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.

MSU Police and Public Safety are managing the metal detectors. You can receive game day updates from the department by texting SPARTANFB23 to 888777.