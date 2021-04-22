MSU allowing walk-in Pfizer vaccine shots until Friday

East Lansing (WLNS) – Anyone hoping to get a Covid-19 vaccine but doesn’t have an appointment, now is your chance.

Both today and Friday, Michigan State University will be accepting walk-ins for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.

According to a web post from the university, no appointments are necessary.

The clinic is located at the North end of the Pavilion Center, and hours are from 9:00 AM TO 4:00 PM.

If you want to get the vaccine but can’t make it to the clinic today or tomorrow, we have additional resources posted under the “Seen On 6” section of this website.

