MSU allowing walk-in Pfizer vaccine shots until Friday

East Lansing (WLNS) – Anyone hoping to get a Covid-19 vaccine but doesn’t have an appointment, now is your chance.

Both today and Friday, Michigan State University will be accepting walk-ins for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.

According to a web post from the university, no appointments are necessary.

Spartans: The MSU Pavilion is accepting walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine today through Friday. No appointment necessary. https://t.co/ea8n7B4c9J pic.twitter.com/gfyIXzFSHy — MSU (@michiganstateu) April 21, 2021

The clinic is located at the North end of the Pavilion Center, and hours are from 9:00 AM TO 4:00 PM.

