MSU allowing walk-in Pfizer vaccine shots until Friday

East Lansing (WLNS) – Anyone hoping to get a Covid-19 vaccine but doesn’t have an appointment, now is your chance.
Both today and Friday, Michigan State University will be accepting walk-ins for the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.
According to a web post from the university, no appointments are necessary.
The clinic is located at the North end of the Pavilion Center, and hours are from 9:00 AM TO 4:00 PM.
If you want to get the vaccine but can't make it to the clinic today or tomorrow,