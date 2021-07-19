MSU alumni needed to help welcome Spartans back to campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is starting the MSU alumni postcard project to help welcome Spartans back to campus and the university is looking for alumni to help out.

Share a personalized Spartan message welcoming new and returning students to campus.



It’s free and simple, just fill out the form and we will print and mail a postcard to an MSU residence hall: https://t.co/DsU3xLyyqQ pic.twitter.com/cmFz5IG5Zk — MSU Alumni Office (@msualumni) July 19, 2021

Alumni are being asked to fill out a form by July 31 and your postcard will be printed and delivered to a residence hall this fall.

Depending on the level of participation from MSU Alumni, they may duplicate messages to ensure each room receives one welcome message. The alumni office said, “Your participation will help a room of students feel personally welcomed as they enter a new semester.”

The postcard message will include your grad year and college, so submissions from degreed alumni are preferred.

Please contact Maria Giggy, MSU Alumni Programs Director, at giggym@msu.edu with questions or concerns.