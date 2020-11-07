MSU and U of M students asked to get Covid-19 test before going home for Thanksgiving break

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– University officials are asking students at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University to get tested for Covid-19 before they leave for Thanksgiving break.

“We want to make sure it’s safe for their families, and the communities that they’re going back to too and that they’re not inadvertently taking the virus back with them when they’re going home to meet their families,” said University of Michigan spokesman, Rick Fitzgerald.

Testing is required for students living on campus, which Fitzgerald says is about 5,300 students. They are urging students off campus to get tested as well.

“This is a step, a small step that you can take to protect your family, and your community and ultimately protects all of us,” Fitzgerald added.

If a student does test positive at U of M, there is quarantine housing available.

After the break is over though, many students won’t be returning to campus.

“The last two weeks of our fall term, are intended to be all remote, including final exams,” Fitzgerald said. He added that many housing contracts on campus were shortened to end on November 20th, which many students agreed to.

Health officer, Linda Vail, with the Ingham County Health Department says students should remember they’ll be around people that have been traveling and don’t live in the same household.

“It’s mom, it’s dad, it’s grandparents, um you know I have young grandparents, all that sort of stuff, you’re talking about now getting into a family gathering that is with all of those people…while they’re your family, you live here and they live there and you’re not in the same household. We’re putting everybody at risk by not being cautious,” Vail added.

Michigan State University officials are also urging students to get tested before going home.

“This isn’t about oh my gosh someone is going to make me quarantine for 14 days, this is about our social responsibility… your actions that you’re taking to protect others,” said Vail.

If a student does test positive, Vail says where someone should quarantine in the safest place to isolate and keep others protected. Whether that’s going home for Thanksgiving instead of staying in a crowded apartment, or staying put and not going home.

These Covid-19 tests will be free to students.