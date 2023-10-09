LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will begin offering a tuition-free scholarship to in-state residents, starting in the fall of 2004, Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff said Monday.

The university on Monday launched a financial aid program, Spartan Tuition Advantage, that will automatically cover the full cost of MSU tuition for all Pell Grant-eligible Michigan high school graduates who have a family income of $65,000 or less.

The only paperwork that eligible students would have to complete is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In-state MSU students who meet the eligibility criteria and complete a FAFSA will be guaranteed full tuition coverage. Changes in a student’s financial situation could impact future eligibility.

MSU expects the program, once fully operational, will cover tuition for more than 6,000 students each year.

“The Spartan Tuition Advantage is yet another exemplary way in which Michigan State University is delivering on its land-grant mission,” said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

MSU will be one of a handful of public universities in Michigan that now offer free tuition for qualifying students, including the University of Michigan, Wayne State University and Grand Valley State University.