People gather at the Spartan statue on Michigan State University campus to walk to a vigil at the Rock. (Feb. 15, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Michigan State University community attempts to recover from the trauma of a deadly shooting earlier in the week, the school has made some changes in how the rest of the semester will look.

“This is a different semester than anyone had hoped for,” read a release from Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas D. Jeitschko. “This coming week is not a return to normal, nor will this semester be.”

Students will have the option for a credit/no credit grade reporting option for all 11 to 400-level undergraduate courses for the rest of the semester, the provost wrote. That decision can be made throughout the entire semester. Jeitschko urged students to reach out to their academic advisers to help with class accommodations.

There was no word on virtual classes or a hybrid semester, although by Friday night over 20,000 students had signed a petition urging the school to make that an option.

While urging students to give themselves and their peers grace and empathy, Jeitschko said instructors had been told not to rush to “catch up” and are encouraged to be flexible with their syllabus.

The release also said MSU would be beefing up their security.

“In addition to MSU Police and Public Safety, the East Lansing Police Department will be providing additional support to the university and have a greater presence on campus,” the release said.

Students are encouraged to download SafeMSU, an app that provides safety features like sharing location with a friend, one-touch emergency calls, access to Safe Ride from the Associated Students of MSU and forms to send tips to police.

All students can take advantage of free counseling services through the university at the MSU website.

A Spartan Sunday event has been planned for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. where students can come together to support one another at the Spartan Stadium and Spartan Statue.