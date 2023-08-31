EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Parking Services has announced new parking changes for the upcoming MSU Football season.

The new changes this season include the following:

Cherry Lane parking is limited due to construction on the MSU Recreational Sports facility.

General parking for tailgating is now $30.

There is a $20 entrance fee to Lot 89/MSU Pavilion with a free roundtrip shuttle service.

For the first game of the season on Sep. 1 vs. Central Michigan, parking lots open at 2 p.m. for donors and 3 p.m. for the public.

For the rest of the season, parking lots open at 7 a.m. for games that kickoff between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and 11 a.m. for night games.

All shuttle buses start service 2 hours prior to kickoff and run continuously until roughly 2 hours after the game ends.

You can sign up to receive MSU Football game day updates this season by texting SPARTANFB23 to 888777.

Updates will include safety and security information, potential game delays, parking and traffic suggestions, bag policies, etc.

For more information on game day parking, visit the MSU Parking Services website.