EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This weekend the MSU Arts and Crafts Show will take over East Lansing.

There are about 200 vendors from across the country ready to bring art to students and the community.

University officials are expecting to see around 50,000 people, and Sara Stratilatov, assistant director of the University Activities Board, said it’s all about community.

“This brings all of the community together, so the great part of this is that our patrons from the Lansing area come support our small businesses; those small businesses support our organization so that we can put on free vents for students,” Stratilatov said.

The MSU Arts and Crafts Show is a two-day festival, in collaboration with the East Lansing Art Festival.

This weekend there will be furniture, jewelry, clothing, paintings and more. It will also give you the opportunity to shop from small business owners.

“I think it’s all about the coming together moments, right, those memories you make as a child, and we have a lot of patrons and vendors who’ve come back year after year and remember being at the show as children. It gives the environment for everyone to make memories and be a part of the community,” Stratilatov said.

The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MSU Union.

This event is free and for all ages.