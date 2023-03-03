EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s associate head hockey coach Jared DeMichiel has a lot of experience in the post season.

He helped guide the University of Massachusetts Minutemen to their first ever national championship as an associate head coach, and now MSU will be leaning on his experience to get the job done in the Big Ten Tournament.

DeMichiel sat down with Audrey Dahlgren of the MSU Coaches Show to discuss moving to the Midwest to join the Spartans, and the team’s upcoming big game against Notre Dame in the Big Ten Tournament.

“I think we’re confident in our group. I mean, obviously we had four pretty tight games in the regular season. The first game may be not as tight, but I think that was way back in October,” DeMichiel said. “To play them here at Munn I think definitely gives our group some confidence.”

Dahlgren also talked to DeMichiel about his experience at UMass and how his time there is influencing his coaching decisions heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

You can watch the full interview with Jared DeMichiel in the above video player.