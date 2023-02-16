EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Associate professor Mitch Robinson says

like other parents, he’s still processing everything that happened on Monday night.

He also has a son going to MSU and he got a terrifying phone call from him.

His son was inside the Union when the shooter opened fire.

“Monday night, my wife and I were just sitting on the couch and, debriefing, uh, both of our days. She’s a music teacher as well. We got a FaceTime call from our younger son and he’s a 19-year-old sophomore at MSU. And he seemed pretty frantic and we asked him what was wrong and he said he had been in the Union having dinner with a couple of his friends and there was a sound and he thought that someone in the cafeteria had dropped a tray,” said Robinson.

“And then there were two more sounds in quick succession and at that point he said, you know, we knew something was wrong. And I think the part about Monday night that scared me the most was that his comment was: ‘Dad, you know what? We knew exactly what to do. because all three of us had been going through active shooter trainings since we were in kindergarten,”” continued Robinson.

