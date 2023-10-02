LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Athletic Director Alan Haller announced Monday the football program is officially beginning its search for a new coach.

Haller’s statement comes in the wake of the firing of head football coach Mel Tucker, after a source leaked an internal sexual harassment complaint against him.

The statement is Haller’s first since the MSU press conference held three weeks ago in response to the USA Today article that published the leaked allegations against Tucker.

He did not mention Tucker by name, nor the scandal that led to his firing. Instead Haller thanked the interim coaching staff, the student-athletes and the MSU community.

“I want to start by expressing my deep gratitude to the Spartan Community and the student-athletes in our football program for all your efforts over the last few weeks,” Haller said in the statement. “To the members of the football team, thank you for providing a lesson in resiliency.”

He then went on to say the university has begun its search for its next head football coach.

“Throughout the process [of hiring a new football coach], I won’t be able to provide many updates,” Haller said in the statement Monday. “I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons.”

Haller’s letter concludes with a nod to the 10th anniversary of the Spartan football team that were 2013 Big Ten Champions and won the 2014 Rose Bowl.