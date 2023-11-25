LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a season led in by scandal and a coach’s firing, Michigan State University has hired a new head coach.

Jonathan Smith, who led Oregon State University to success as head coach there the last six seasons, is named MSU’s 26th head football coach as of Saturday, MSU Athletics announced on its website.

The department plans to introduce Smith at a press conference on MSU’s campus early next week, according to the announcement.

“Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. “Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers.”

Michigan State names Jonathan Smith next head football coach. Graphic courtesy of Michigan State athletics

Smith started his football career when he joined Oregon State’s team as a walk-on in 1998, midway through his freshman season at the university. He entered the coaching ranks there in 2002, as a graduate assistant.

“He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches,” Haller went on to say.

Smith’s head coaching record stands at 34-35 in six seasons (2017-2023) as head coach at Oregon State.