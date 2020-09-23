MSU baseball is ready to welcome alumni from all decades back to East Lansing

On Friday Sept. 25 Michigan State’s baseball team will host its annual alumni golf outing at Forest Akers West.

The festivities will get underway with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and former players from just about every decade, even dating back to the 50’s, will be out on the links.

It’s the 13th outing under current head coach Jake Boss’ watch and today he shared how important this event is to the Spartans’ baseball program with WLNS sports director Audrey Dahlgren.

The fall baseball season is also underway for MSU and the Spartans will be practicing six days a week until the end of October.