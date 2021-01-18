MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo announces new COVID cases, postponed of Illinois game

UPDATE: 1/18/21 1:28 P.M. (WLNS)— Today during his press conference Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo announced three more people within the program had tested positive for the virus, and Saturday’s game against Illinois was postponed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is holding a media availability Monday afternoon.

This is Izzo’s first press conference of the week. Both of the Spartans games were postponed last week due to COVID-19. Mady Sissoko, Steven Izzo, and Joshua Langford all tested positive for the virus.

MSU is scheduled to play Illinois on Saturday at home.