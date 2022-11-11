SAN DIEGO, CA. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Spartans basketball team was narrowly defeated by the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Carrier Classic.

The Spartans ended up with 63 points by the end – just one less than the Bulldogs’ 64.

MSU went into this game as the underdog, but fans’ hopes were raised when the Spartans lead for the majority of the game. It wasn’t until the very end that the Bulldogs overcame MSU’s tight lead.

Mady Sissoko was MSU’s MVP this game, securing 14 points and nine rebounds.

For the Bulldogs, Drew Timme scored 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

