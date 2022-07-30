Xavier Booker announced his commitment to MSU with a video post to his Twitter account on Saturday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University basketball just landed five-star recruit Xavier Booker.

Booker announced his decision with a video post onto his personal Twitter account.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation by Rivals and No. 3 by 247 Sports, Booker is one of the most sought-after players to join MSU during coach Tom Izzo’s tenure.

Booker, who played high school basketball in Indiana, was persistently recruited by MSU. Izzo and other Spartan coaches were frequently seen at Booker’s AAU games through the spring and summer.

At 6-foot-10, 205 pounds, Booker has a player profile like Jaren Jackson Jr., another highly talented recruit from Indiana that has found success in the NBA after playing with MSU.