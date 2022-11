EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What a nailbiter!

The Michigan State Spartans basketball team narrowly escaped from the jaws of defeat, beating Villanova 73-71.

MSU’s star player was Tyson Walker, who managed to score 22 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Villanova’s MVP was number 43, Eric Dixon, with 24 points scored.

We’ll have more on this game tonight during the 5th Quarter segment of 6 News at 11!