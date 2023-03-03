EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State basketball season comes to a close with a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Senior forward Joey Hauser is hoping that his final game at the Breslin Center goes out with a bang.

Hauser had a strong outing against Nebraska, hitting a barrage of threes and scoring 20 points total for a much needed win Spartans victory.

He told Haley Schoengart of the MSU Coaches Show that he’s feeling like he’s back in the groove. Hauser also spoke about the vast improvement he’s made from his junior year.

“The circumstances are different. I’m playing more; I have a bigger role. I put in a lot of work in the offseason, I always do. But I really trust in the work that I put in,” Hauser said.

Hauser described his offseason regiment, and what it takes to get game-ready.

“I’ve always had a good diet; I’ve always ate well and am pretty conscientious about that stuff. I put in a lot of work with my dad. He’s always working on stuff. I call him the shot doctor, he’s two-for-two. My brother’s a really good shooter as well, and our sister was a good shooter,” Hauser said.

