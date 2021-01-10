MSU basketball players deliver hand-painted artwork to Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University Coach Tom Izzo and his players swapped their basketballs for paintbrushes Sunday morning to show their support for healthcare workers at Sparrow Hospital.

“We don’t get to do as much for our community right now and I think it hurts the kids. You know, it was Rocket that said to me, ‘Coach, we gotta get down to the hospital. We gotta do some more things.’ So it gave us a chance to thank the people that really truly are your heroes, my heroes, our families heroes,” Coach Izzo said.

“I’ll tell you what, this was harder than a game to paint this,” MSU Basketball Coach Tom Izzo joked outside Sparrow’s Herbert-Herman Cancer Center on Sun, Jan. 10, 2021.

The artwork donation was coordinated by Scott Fight, Executive Director of the Foundation for Hospital Art, and David Thomas, Director of MSU Basketball Operations.

“There’s a lot of crazy things going on in the world right now and we all need to come together and be as one and this is just our little part in doing it. My goal is to help these guys for life after basketball and doing this is a huge step in teaching them that it’s about giving back, it’s about helping others.,” Thomas said.

The Foundation for Hospital Art has been around for over 37 years bringing together over a million volunteers and patients to create nearly 50,000 paintings for more than 7,500 hospitals around the world.

“Our mission is to love and comfort patients in hospitals by donating artwork– bringing in bright colors and making people feel better… it’s that simple. We just want to lift their spirits,” Fight said.

Players with the Michigan State University Men’s Basketball team donate hand-painted art with words of appreciation to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

In addition to the men’s basketball team, Fight said the foundation has worked with the Detroit Lions, the PGA Tour, the NFL, and the MLB to get art donated to hospitals.

“For these kids, we have a saying. It’s hard to think about two things at once and if you’re not thinking about your pain, you’re thinking about something else and so, to see a role model– it really just lifts their spirits and it gives them hope. That’s why we’re here,” Fight said.