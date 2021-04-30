MSU begins in-person spring semester graduations this morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Today Michigan State University will be hosting its first in-person graduation since December of 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The university will be celebrating over 9,000 spring semester graduates during 55 graduation ceremonies, over the next three weeks

The university will allow students to walk across the stage with family and friends present, but everyone in attendance will need to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“Since we returned to school last fall, mask wearing indoor and outdoor has been required and that will also be enforced during graduation,” said MSU Spokesperson, Dan Olsen.

Today’s graduation kick-off will begin at 8 AM at the Spartan Stadium, with the College of Business Finance, followed by its second ceremony at 2 PM.



Through the weekend there will be multiple ceremonies hosted at a total of 4 different locations, each being capped at the capacity of 500. Each graduate will be allowed a total of 2 ticketed guests.



All attendees must complete a health screening form 2-hours before arriving and masks must be worn at all times, by everyone on campus, including any photo opportunities.



While the university is very excited to celebrate its graduates, officials say following mask and health guidelines is a top priority.