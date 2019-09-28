MSU Black Alumni gives away $80,000 in scholarships

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On this homecoming Saturday, Michigan State University’s Black Alumni organization honored each other, as well as gave away roughly $80,000 in scholarships to current students.

It was at their annual Scholarship/Distingushed Alumni Award Reception at Crowne Plaza in Lansing.

“For us to have an organization like this that is behind us, supporting us, through our whole journey is very important for us,” said scholarship recipient Eric Douglas.

Right now at Michigan State University, of the more than 39,000 undergraduate students at the school, only 7 percent are African American.

Douglas is a freshman studying engineering and was awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

“It helps me a lot actually because it helps me cover books, it helps cover my housing, food plan, so that’s a big factor when living at a university, so that’s going to help me a lot. For me not having to worry about that is pretty good,” said Douglas.

“It’s important to just make sure that everyone has the access to the resources they need in order to fund their education,” said scholarship recipient Mariah Baez.

Baez received a $4,000 scholarship and she says she wants to use her experience to give back to those coming after her.

“When I become an alumni, I would like to do the same for minority children who don’t have the same opportunities that I was given,” said Baez.

That’s exactly MSU Black Alumni co-founder Lural Baltimore’s goal.

“It’s important for us as an organization to pay it forward from what we have achieved at Michigan State University and helping those who are coming behind us to have that same achievement,” said Baltimore.

Douglas wants future students to know even though the black population is small compared to the rest of the university, there’s strength in the numbers they do have.

“You can do it, people are here, people are rooting for you, there’s a lot of people here, so I feel like this is almost like a second home here,” said Douglas.