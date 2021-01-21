MSU blood drive underway to help with shortage due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – January is National Blood Donor Month, and here locally, Michigan State University is holding the second day of its two-day long blood drive to help with the current shortage of blood and plasma due to COVID-19.

Red Cross officials say the pandemic has forced the country into a shortage of certain blood products and this motivated students from medical graduate programs to team up with the organization and do today’s blood drive.

Donors will need to complete a health screening form before arriving on campus and are also required to wear a mask.

The drive will be held in the university’s union ballroom beginning at 11 a.m.

