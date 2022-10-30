EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU Board of Trustees announced that a special meeting would be held on October 31 to consider the appointment of an interim president.

The meeting will be held in the Hannah Administration Building at noon, and the meeting will be live streamed.

A spokesperson with the university said they will not be commenting on the appointment or candidate ahead of the special meeting.

This comes following the university’s former President Samuel Stanley Jr.’s resignation back on October 13.