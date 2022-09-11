EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University could be looking for a new president in the near future.

MSU Vice President and University Spokesperson Emily Guerrant told 6 News that “the Board and the president are in current discussions regarding his contract with the university.”

This statement comes after an article from the Detroit Free Press that reported Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has been given until Tuesday to resign.

Despite Guerrant confirming that the school is in discussions with Stanley over his contract, she denied that the president has been given until Tuesday to resign.

The incident that reportedly has Stanley in hot water is how the school handled a Title IX-related issue involving business school dean Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta suddenly resigned in August, before the school later said he was removed from his position.

MSU has since hired an outside counsel to review the dean’s dismissal.

“The removal of Sanjay Gupta as Dean of the Broad College of Business was implemented by the Provost of the University with the support of the President. The authority to remove a dean is vested in the Provost, and the propriety of that act is the responsibility of the President. The Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight and governance of the University and has retained outside counsel to review the administration’s decision in this matter,” MSU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Dan Kelly said in a statement last month.

