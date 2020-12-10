MSU brings back Gruff Sparty Helmet

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– You asked, and now MSU football is delivering. Today the Spartans announced on twitter what appears to be the return of the Gruff Sparty Helmet.

The university announced it’s return via a video on twitter this morning. The caption was simple ‘You’re Welcome #GoGreen”.

The video was complete with a variety of tweets calling for the looks return, and one tweet that was even from coach Mel Tucker, who said “He’d look into it.”