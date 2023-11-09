LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A one-of-a-kind event designed to share student research in an exciting, fast-paced format is making its debut on Michigan State University’s campus Thursday.

Ignite Talks is an event series that aims to captivate and inspire attendees through a lineup of dynamic and rapid presentations that share ideas, stories and different forms of expertise.

It originally debuted in Seattle in 2006, and now the format is coming to MSU. Its inaugural will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities Theater, located in Snyder-Phillips Hall on MSU’s campus.

The MSU Museum is hosting the event, which will feature nine student researchers who have only five minutes to convey their ideas and must use a total of 20 slides that automatically advance every 15 seconds.

“This really gives MSU students the opportunity to focus in and think about what are really those key elements of the research, how to make it exciting to a broad audience, and how to really figure out what those broad strokes are two to engage an audience in a really fast-paced format,” said Stephanie Palagyi, communications manager with the MSU Museum.

The selected presenters are in various stages of their research and college careers, from undergraduate to PhD students. Palagyi says it marks a great opportunity for the nine students to share what they’re doing and create some excitement across campus, in many fields of study.

“They are from the colleges of Natural Science in Agriculture, Education, Communications Arts & Sciences. The topics range from education, to stem cell research and sustainable agriculture. It’s just really a great way for all these different disciplines to come together,” Palagyi said.

If you’re interested in attending Thursday’s event or learning more about Ignite Talks MSU, visit the MSU Museum’s website.