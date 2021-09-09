MSU Broad Art Museum addresses mass incarceration with 6 new exhibitions

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On Thursday, September 9, from 7 to 9 PM the Michigan State University’s Broad Art Museum will host an opening celebration for its newest exhibit about mass incarceration.



It will have six exhibits, all revolving around mass incarceration both statewide and nationwide. The art will feature work from current and formerly incarcerated artists, and share the stories of their time behind bars.

The main purpose is to give attention to the impact of the carceral state, which refers to the logic, ideologies, practices, and structures on women, youth, and Michiganders who are and have been incarcerated.

The roster of exhibitions includes the critically acclaimed traveling exhibition Per(Sister): Incarcerated Women of the United States, which originated at the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University.

Followed by this is also the Free Your Mind: Art + Incarceration in Michigan, showing work from those incarcerated. In addition, there will be another exhibit titled, Silenced: Voices from Solitary confinement.

There will also be two exhibits that are focused on youth, along with their artwork. Most are based out of Michigan. Officials say some of the youth artists will be in attendance at the event to share their stories.

Those looking to attend the event can pre-register online for free. The museum is open to everyone year-round and is always free of charge according to officials.





