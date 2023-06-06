EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Broad Art Museum has begun construction on its future Center for Object Research and Engagement (The CORE), an active educational space for the museum’s permanent collection.

The CORE, which will transform the museum’s lower level, “will encourage close looking, learning, and diverse experiences with art,” according to a press release from the museum.

The project will showcase a collection more than 10,000 pieces. Many artworks will come out of storage for the new space

During construction , the art museum will be open during its normal public hours, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The museum will continue on with its monthly family days and other regular programs.