EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The MSU Broad Art Museum is hosting a fall opening party tonight, celebrating four new exhibitions.

Zoe Kissel, MSU Broad Art Museum said the newest exhibition is called Resistance Training: Arts, Sports and Civil Rights will be featured. “We are definitely nodding to the resistance training exhibition with a party, so we are really hoping that people will be able to come and make art together and have a good time while experiencing our newest installations,” Kissel said.

Tonight, museum officials said people can enjoy tailgate-themed food and drinks, music from the Spartan alumni marching band and photos with Sparty at the fall opening party. The party will be held at the MSU Broad Art Museum tonight from 6-10 p.m.

At 8 p.m. officials said visitors are invited to “glow green, glow white” while using glowing art supplies to highlight the remainder of the evening. “In resistance training, there are a lot of different sports happening, and then of course in our main landing area you can see stories from current student-athletes at MSU,” Kissel said.

Kissel said this is an exciting moment for the museum and the community. “Art and sports are so engrained at MSU and so engrained in everything that we do here so having a moment to partner with athletics and also art organizations on campus is a really exciting opportunity,” Kissel said.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve their free tickets in advance to attend the fall opening party.