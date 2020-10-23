MSU buildings you didn’t know might be haunted, according to MSU Campus Archaeology

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — MSU Campus Archaeology uncovered some history and spooky stories behind some of its well-known on-campus buildings.

Their project was part of their work to research and share the history of Michigan State University’s campus, members of the university’s Campus Archaeology Program.

CAP — one of only a few programs in the world to provide hands-on training in heritage management on a university campus — has partnered with the MSU Paranormal Society to offer a haunted campus tour.

This year’s Apparitions and Archaeology tour is available virtually and offers participants an opportunity to explore both history and hauntings of eight different campus stops. They will also host a Facebook live event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and invite questions from the audience. Scroll to explore some of MSU’s most legendary spaces.

Check the map below to find out which MSU building is thought to have phantoms pass by it on foggy mornings and where sounds of people’s footsteps used to be heard during late nights in a basement.