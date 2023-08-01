LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Interim President of MSU Teresa Woodruff announced classes will not meet on Feb. 13, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the shooting that occurred on campus.

“As we prepare for our next academic year and collective return to campus, I have appreciated the focus from all corners of our community on healing and fostering an environment in which we feel safe, welcomed, and supported,” Woodruff said.

She also announced planning is underway for a remembrance event that will take place the same day. The event “will incorporate input and feedback from the Spartan community, including those who were most directly impacted,” she said.

Classes will resume on Feb. 14, but assignments and exams will not be due until Feb. 15.

Woodruff also provided an update on the memorial being established in honor of those who were lost and those who were affected by the tragedy. MSU’s Public Art on Campus Committee will be gathering input for the memorial from students, faculty and staff during the fall semester.