EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The new Career Closet at MSU is dressing students for successful job interviews.

The space is now open for students to shop for business casual and professional clothes. Karin Hanson, MSU Employer Relations, said it helps students feel comfortable when they are in a professional interaction with employers. “We all know that when you feel comfortable in the clothes that you’re wearing you can better showcase your skills and better talk about the things that make you stand out from the competition,” Hanson said.

One of the goals behind the closet is to remove obstacles and financial strain that can happen within the job search process.

Its inventory includes pants, shirts, jackets, dresses, and more. Students will be able to borrow clothing, shoes, and accessories, and also receive tips on how to dress for success and build their professional brand.

“It’s exciting they’re able to come in; it’s like you’re in a store, I mean truly they’re able to pick out clothing; we have a dressing room they can try on different outfits find things that fit them well, we have a steamer so they can be looking great when they leave and they’re excited to be able to walk out with a complete outfit,” Hanson said.

The Career Closet is open Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the MSU Career Exploration Center. There students will be able to choose 5 pieces of clothing and rent them for 7 days.

The career closet is also accepting donations, and if you’re looking to donate, the drop-off location is in the same building.