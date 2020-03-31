MSU Chinese Faculty Club raises more than $30,000 for PPE equipment

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. – A senior US health official warned that, despite containment efforts, it was only a matter of time before the COVID-19 disease spreads in the United States. As of February 26, 2020, there were 59 cases of the infection in the United States. This included 45 people who were repatriated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan or from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the epidemic. Critics, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the crisis and underfunding the response. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Chinese Faculty club has raised more than $30,000 for personal protective equipment to help fight coronavirus.

The campaign began on GoFundMe, where 183 donors have helped contribute to the growing fundraiser. In just more than five days, the organization reached its goal.

On March 28, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan has received 100,000 masks to help healthcare workers fight COVID-19. She said another 8,000 masks were on their way amid the shortage of personal protective equipment across the nation and in the state.

On the GoFundMe page, the MSU Chinese Faculty Club said it plans to use the money to purchase PPE including N95 and KN95 masks.

