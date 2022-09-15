EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State will face its strongest opponent yet this Saturday, when the Spartans go up against the Washington Huskies.

MSU football coach Mel Tucker sat down with 6 News to discuss how the team is preparing for its trip out to Seattle.

Tucker emphasized something that often gets overlooked, a proper sleep schedule. To get ahead of travel fatigue, Tucker said he has instructed the players to get an extra hour of sleep every day leading up to Saturday’s game.

The Spartans have rolled to a 2-0 record, scoring 97 points in their first two games. Tucker said Washington is going to be a big test for Michigan State on the defensive end of the ball.

“They’re one of the top offenses in the country right now. Their quarterback is playing at a super high level. He’s one of the leaders in the country in passing yards,” Tucker said. “We have to make sure we do a great job tackling. It is going be our toughest test so far.”

Washington’s quarterback Michael Penix was a member of the Indiana squad that beat MSU 24-0 back in 2020 – Tucker’s first year as head coach.

Tucker had praise for Penix.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence. He’s playing at even a higher level than what we saw him at a couple seasons ago,” Tucker said.

Tucker wants to establish a strong run game against Washington, and the coach said that means the players on the offensive line will have to come out on top.

“Consistency and performance is what we talk about all the time. It starts up front. We’re going to be challenged more this week than we were the first. We’re going to have to win the battle in the trenches.”