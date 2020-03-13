MSU College of Music public events have been suspended through end of spring semester

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University College of Music announced it has suspended public events through the rest of the spring semester.

The announcement comes in accordance with Governor Whitmer’s emergency declaration and protocols set by Michigan State University as of Thursday, March 12.

On March 11, the state announced confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and advised against public gatherings of 100 or more people. MSU announced the suspension of face-to-face instruction and moved to virtual instruction until April 20.

“A suspension of our remaining events this semester is necessary because the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the entire MSU community comes first,” the communications office wrote.

Certain suspended events are being evaluated to determine if they can be rescheduled next academic year. College leadership is working with students and faculty to help ensure the remaining academic requirements will be fulfilled this semester.

The statewide response to COVID-19 is ongoing and changing rapidly. For the latest information from MSU, go to https://msu.edu/coronavirus/. Updates from the MSU College of Music will be posted at http://www.music.msu.edu/.

An FAQ will be posted on our site soon. For all media outlets who publish information about our public events, please update your listings to reflect this change.