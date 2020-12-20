MSU College of Music to broadcast performance of Handel’s Messiah

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– If you’re looking for a timely tradition to celebrate the holiday season, the Michigan State University College of Music is offering a free virtual rebroadcast performance of Handel’s Messiah on Sunday afternoon.

The college will rebroadcast the performance that took place in 2015 from the Cobb Great Hall stage at the Wharton Center. It will feature MSU Choirs and Symphony Orchestra and include the “Hallelujah Chorus”.

The virtual show can be watched here. The performance begins at 3 p.m.