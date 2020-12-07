MSU College of Music to hold virtual Beethoven concert

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today the Michigan State College of Music will be celebrating 250 years of Beethoven with a free virtual concert featuring previous performances from the college of music.

The concert is titled “Celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven 250 Years”.

This specific concert will showcase artists from a special 2016 concert the college held highlighting Beethoven’s early and popular works.

Performers for the concert include Dmitri Berlinsky, violin; Suren Bagratuni, cello; Jack Budrow, double bass; guest artist Rohan De Silva, piano; Yuri Gandelsman, viola; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Corbin Wagner, horn; and Guy Yehuda, clarinet. Dr. Marcie Ray is the concert guide.

The concert will begin at 7:30 pm, if you’re interested in viewing the performance the Michigan State College of Music bill be live-streaming it.

