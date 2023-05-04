EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 9,500 Michigan State University students are graduating this month, starting Thursday with the College of Osteopathic Medicine at 11 a.m.

The rest of the weekend follows with students in other colleges receiving their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

MSU interim president Teresa Woodruff said MSU’s Spring 2023 graduating class will “shape a new era for life-changing discoveries, life-saving technologies and impactful public policy.”

Commencement speakers include Anthony Fauci, former Chief Medical Adviser to the President, Lisa Cook, first woman of color to sit on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and Jill Hruby, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

A record-breaking number of students achieved a 4.0 grade point average this year, and 206 undergraduate seniors received the Board of Trustees Award for academic excellence

The commencement ceremonies will be at the Breslin Student Events Center and the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

To see the full commencement schedule, click here.