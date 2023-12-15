LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s fall semester commencement might be smaller by the numbers than in the spring, but the more than 4,400 December Spartan graduates still hail from more than 34 countries, 38 U.S. states and 72 Michigan counties.

The commencement weekend kicked off at 3:30 p.m. Friday for those receiving doctoral, master’s and educational specialist degrees. John Hildebrand, international secretary for the National Academy of Sciences, addressed the graduates.

Credit: MSU Commencement Website

Two separate ceremonies on Saturday will honor MSU’s baccalaureate degree recipients, as follows.

10 a.m. ceremony : MSU alumna Linda Apsey, president and CEO of ITC Holdings Corp., will address graduates of the colleges of Arts and Letters, Business, Education, Music, Social Science, James Madison College and the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities.

: MSU alumna Linda Apsey, president and CEO of ITC Holdings Corp., will address graduates of the colleges of Arts and Letters, Business, Education, Music, Social Science, James Madison College and the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities. 2 p.m. ceremony: David MacMillan, recipient of the 2021 Nobel Prize in chemistry, will address graduates of the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Communication Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Lyman Briggs College, Natural Science and Nursing.

All of the ceremonies are happening at the Breslin Student Events Center at 534 Birch Road in East Lansing.

The events will be livestreamed and can be viewed on MSU’s commencement ceremonies page, as well as on X and other social platforms, using #SpartanGrad23.