MSU commencement speakers announced

East Lansing, Mich —

Michigan State University announced the speakers for this year’s fall commencement that takes place Dec 13-14 at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Both the co-founder of HGTV, Susan Packard, and co-chairpaerson of Meijer, Doug Meijer, will take the podium at the graduation, along with several other notable honorary degree recipients.

Meijer is scheduled to speak at the morning ceremony and will receive an honorary doctorate of humanities. He will address graduates from the colleges of Arts and Letters, Broad Business, Education, James Madison, Music, Social Science and the Residential College in Arts and Humanities.

Packard, an MSU alumna herself, will speak at the afternoon ceremony and will receive an honorary doctorate of humanities. She was also the 2019 MSU homecoming grand marshal. Packard will address graduates from the colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Communication Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Lyman Briggs, Natural Science and Nursing.

Meijer is a philanthropist who serves on the board of Meijer, which now has more than 245 locations in six states and employs nearly 80,000 employees.

He is a supporter of mental health who actively serves on the board of “i understand,” an organization that works to raise awareness around the topic of mental illness and supports those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Meijer is also interested in research and new treatments for cancer and has invested significant resources in MSU and other cancer research entities.

Packard earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in advertising from MSU. Packard served as co-founder of Scripps Networks Interactive and assisted in the creation of television networks that have become household names across the country, including CNBC, HGTV, Food Network and DIY Network. As COO of HGTV, Packard helped the network rise to a market value of more than $15 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing television brands in history.

Her list of published books include topics from strategies for women leading in the workplace, “New Rules of the Game,” to growing one’s emotional intelligence for personal fulfillment and success, “Fully Human.”

Packard remains active in national and local businesses and community affairs and conducts significant outreach and mentorship work.

For advanced degrees:

Vice-Chancellor Tawana Kupe from the University of Pretoria, one of South Africa’s top research universities, will speak and accept an honorary doctorate of humanities. Kupe is a media studies and journalism scholar. He has worked on several books outlining recommendations for public access to media across Africa. In addition, he is a chairperson of the board of Media Monitoring Africa, an organization dedicated to media accountability and promoting the role of the media as an institution integral to sustaining democracy.

Harold Mooney, ecologist and professor in the Department of Biology at Stanford University, will also receive an honorary doctorate of science at the advanced degree ceremony. Mooney is an ecologist and environmental scientist. He is a Paul S. and Billie Achilles professor of environmental biology at Stanford University. His research ranges from advances in physiological ecology of plants to global environmental stability.

Mooney has been recognized by election to the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society and many other scholarly societies. In 2010, his citation for the Volvo Environmental Prize called him “a leading voice in the biology of global change.”

World-renowned expert on inland fisheries Robin Welcomme will also receive an honorary doctorate of science but won’t be in attendance at the ceremony. Welcomme is an expert on inland fisheries and his research has raised the profile of their contributions to food security, human health and prosperity. After graduating from the University of London, he moved to Africa and took up a civil servant post as scientific officer at the East African Freshwater Fisheries Research Organization.