LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The running for Michigan State University’s next president is down to one current candidate, according University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and The State News.

Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor, and Taylor Eighmy, University of Texas at San Antonio President, were the two finalists in the presidential search by the MSU Board of Trustees, The State News reported. Eighmy then withdrew his name from the candidacy, leaving Guskiewicz as the remaining current candidate.

“I am focused on serving the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a special place I have lived, worked, and loved for 28 years,” Guskiewicz said in the statement from UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday. “I am very proud of what our university accomplishes every day as one of the best public universities in the country. Through the years, a variety of professional opportunities have been presented to me. My family and I must weigh each one, and we are weighing this one.”

Kevin Guskiewicz, Chancellor at UNC Chapel Hill, is the sole remaining candidate for the MSU presidency at present. (Photo/UNC)

Though Guskiewicz is currently the one remaining presidential candidate, he won’t necessarily be the board’s final choice.

Guskiewicz is a neuroscientist and concussion researcher who became chancellor at Chapel Hill in 2019, according to UNC. He has been a member of the UNC faculty since 1995. He’s a former MacArthur Fellow and previously served as Chapel Hill’s Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

MSU named the presidential search committee in May. The chair and vice chair of the committee are trustees Dennis Denno and Brianna Scott. Trustees Dan Kelly and Renee Knake Jefferson are also on the committee, along with several other faculty, staff and local community members.