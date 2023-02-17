LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dozens of Michigan State University students called on state lawmakers to pass tighter gun control measures.

It was the second rally this week.

Students have been carrying signs and demanding an end to gun violence.

The cold, ice and snow did not cool the demands from the more than several dozen students outside of the legislature.

Student activists say they want to see measures like extended wait time for gun purchases and enhanced background checks. The speeches from current students and recent alumni were punctuated by tears and hugs.

While many students and parents were calling for tighter gun legislation, some came to support other students

There has been some pushback on calls for tighter gun laws. Before Wednesday’s vigil, someone painted the MSU rock with a message calling to allow students to carry guns on campus. Some students quickly repainted the rock that morning.