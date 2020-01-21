MSU Community celebrates MLK Day with annual commemorative march

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– More than a hundred students and members of the MSU community honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the university’s annual MLK Day commemorative march.

2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration at Michigan State University and the march was one of several events held on campus, to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

Monday afternoon’s march was led by members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

“Every year we like to do a non-violent act as Dr. King would have done during the civil rights movement just to display and fight against the injustices that we face in today’s society,” Andrei Nichols II, Student President of the MSU Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. said.

Students and members of the community marched from the MSU Union to the campus’s iconic Beaumont Tower.

“It’s more than just celebrating the life and legacy of a man, but also something that we do in order to show what we hold ourselves accountable to in addition to fighting for things that are going wrong on campus, throughout the world, through our day to day lives whether it’s seen or unseen,” Nichols said.

Sophomore Stevey Hayes said participating in events like this afternoon’s march, help him gain a new perspective.

“For me at least I come from a pretty normal background for my demographic and I don’t get, you know, a lot of that other perspective from doing events like this and I really enjoyed it,” Hayes said.

“Just doing things like this, not even just today but every day just representing your culture and just knowing who you are I think it’s very important just so we can have that foundation,” Sydni Kilbourne, MSU senior said.

Kilbourne added that when people from a variety of different backgrounds come together, it makes her feel more supported as a member of the black student community.

“A lot of times especially on MSU’s campus we feel like we’re not heard and we feel like nobody cares about us but us, so it’s just… it feels great. Now we know that people actually see us and they’re hearing us.”