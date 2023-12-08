EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official: Michigan State University has a new president coming this spring. Friday, the university’s board of trustees voted unanimously to bring on Kevin Guskiewicz for the position currently filled by Interim President, Teresa Woodruff.

“My approach has always been one of servant leadership and I am humbled to be chosen to lead an institution with great accomplishments and potential,” Guskiewicz said to the university board.

The university also sent out a video to students with the announcement.

MSU trustees approve new president, begins in March

Guskiewicz’s legacy at Chapel Hill goes back to 1995 when he was a faculty member. He would soon wear Carolina blue as the interim chancellor in 2019 and later take on the full title in 2020.

In a statement, the University of North Carolina System President, Peter Hans, said Guskiewicz lead the university through” some very difficult moments”.

“I join faculty, staff, students, and alumni at Carolina in deep appreciation for his leadership. Kevin is a brilliant researcher, a kind colleague and a mentor to many young people. The Guskiewicz family have been good friends to me and I know that Kevin and Amy will remain devoted Tar Heels,” he said.

On MSU’s campus, some students said they are optimistic about the change.

“We are grateful for the guidance and leadership Interim President Woodruff has given Michigan State this past year, and we are confident in a smooth transition between Interim President Woodruff and Dr. Guskiewicz,” said Emily Hoymupa, student body and ASMSU president in an email. “As we embark on this new chapter of MSU history, I am hopeful that Dr. Guskiewicz can represent Michigan State University proudly, and our student body looks forward to a close relationship between students and our new President.”

Others admitted the news was a bit off their radar.

“I watched 15 seconds of the video, I didn’t really care to listen to anything else, I was just like ‘oh, we have a new president,’” said sophomore Sarah Olson.

She says she hopes the new leadership will lead to more support for students from the administration. It’s been a turbulent year for MSU. The February campus shooting, the firing of football coach Mel Tucker and the ethics complaints against board of trustee chair Rema Vassar are all fresh in the mind of the Spartan community.

That’s not lost on Guskiewicz.



“Yet I see a strong university with an inspiring historical foundation that can reach a new level of excellence through it’s powerful commitment to student success, knowledge, discovery and land grant service,” Guskiewicz said.

Friday’s vote also comes with an appointment of Guskiewicz to the Department of Kinesiology in the College of Education.

Guskiewicz says he plans to start his time with MSU with listening sessions to better understand the needs of the Spartan community.